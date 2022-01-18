Shajgoj introduces makeup brand Revlon in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 11:43 pm

Shajgoj introduces makeup brand Revlon in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 11:43 pm

Bangladesh's top beauty e-commerce platform Shajgoj has added the global leading makeup brand Revlon to its strong international portfolio. 

From now on, beauty and personal care lovers will get Revlon products from Shajgoj's digital marketplace, said high officials at Shajgoj and Revlon. 

During the launch of Revlon in Shajgoj last week, Revlon representative Amit Kumar Guha said making Shajgoj exclusive partner will help Revlon reach Bangladeshi users of the globally renowned makeup brand. 

"We could not be happier to have Shajgoj as an exclusive partner to serve Bangladeshi women with our iconic brand Revlon. We also considered Shajgoj because they have the capability to deliver true omnichannel [online and offline] experience to the customers," said Amit Kumar Guha, the head of Sales and Marketing of Bangladesh Beauty Products Private Limited, which represents Revlon. 

Shajgoj has a portfolio of over 400 local and international brands across makeup, skincare, haircare and wellness. 

The platform, which delivers a staggering 180,000-odd orders monthly, is currently in the third to fourth position among the top five e-commerce platforms in the country.

Farhana Preeti, Shajgoj's head of business development, said, "When we think classic and elegant in makeup, Revlon is the first name that comes to mind. Like many women in Bangladesh, Revlon was the first lipstick I purchased from abroad. This is like a dream come true for me and I believe for all of our customers: being able to buy authentic Revlon products from a reputed beauty product platform like Shajgoj," Preeti said. 

Shajgoj is also working to bring more world class makeup and personal care brands on its platform, she further added. 

CFO Kamal Gupta, Mahi Alam from Revlon, and Muotasim Reza from Shajgoj were also present at the launching event.  

 

