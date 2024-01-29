Barendra express train narrowly escapes from accident in Rajshahi

A broken part of the railway track was spotted near Nandangachhi station under Charghat upazila of Rajshahi on Monday, 29 January. Photo: BSS

Barendra express train with around 850 passengers had a narrow escape from an accident as its driver managed to stop after seeing a danger (red) signal near Nandangachhi station under Charghat upazila of the district this morning.

Local people found a broken part of the railway track before the arrival of the train around 11.30 am when they were going to work in the farming field. They promptly raised a red signal through using their red wrappers at the danger point.

The express train runs between Rajshahi and Chilahati was heading to Rajshahi at that time. Railway communication on the route remained suspended for around 50 minutes due to the unexpected incident.

Seeing the red signal the loco master of the running train managed to halt the train around 500-yard away from the point.

Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of West Zone Railway, told BSS that the express train escaped from an accident narrowly by dint of intelligence of the local people.

"We have completed the repairing works of the broken track around 12.20 noon and the scheduled trains from both sides started playing subsequently," he added.