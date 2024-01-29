Barendra express train narrowly escapes from accident in Rajshahi

Bangladesh

BSS
29 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 03:48 pm

Related News

Barendra express train narrowly escapes from accident in Rajshahi

BSS
29 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 03:48 pm
A broken part of the railway track was spotted near Nandangachhi station under Charghat upazila of Rajshahi on Monday, 29 January. Photo: BSS
A broken part of the railway track was spotted near Nandangachhi station under Charghat upazila of Rajshahi on Monday, 29 January. Photo: BSS

Barendra express train with around 850 passengers had a narrow escape from an accident as its driver managed to stop after seeing a danger (red) signal near Nandangachhi station under Charghat upazila of the district this morning.

Local people found a broken part of the railway track before the arrival of the train around 11.30 am when they were going to work in the farming field. They promptly raised a red signal through using their red wrappers at the danger point.

The express train runs between Rajshahi and Chilahati was heading to Rajshahi at that time. Railway communication on the route remained suspended for around 50 minutes due to the unexpected incident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Seeing the red signal the loco master of the running train managed to halt the train around 500-yard away from the point.

Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of West Zone Railway, told BSS that the express train escaped from an accident narrowly by dint of intelligence of the local people.

"We have completed the repairing works of the broken track around 12.20 noon and the scheduled trains from both sides started playing subsequently," he added.

Top News

rajshahi / train / Train accident / Barendra express

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

37m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

57m | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

3h | Videos