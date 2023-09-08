Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 09:21 am

Related News

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

She is a data scientist and social scientist operating in the field of applied algorithmic ethics.

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 09:21 am
Rumman Chowdhury. Photo: Time
Rumman Chowdhury. Photo: Time

Bangladeshi-origin Dr Rumman Chowdhury has been named in the Time 100 AI list for her contribution to the field of Artificial Intelligence.

She is a data scientist and social scientist operating in the field of applied algorithmic ethics.

"For the past six years, I've been creating cutting-edge socio-technical solutions for ethical, explainable and transparent AI," she writes in her LinkedIn bio.

She was previously the director of the META (ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability) team at Twitter, leading a team of applied researchers and engineers to identify and mitigate algorithmic harms on the platform.

Completing her MS from Columbia University in 2006 and PhD from the University of California in 2014, she has been in this field for over a decade.

In early August, Rumman co-organised an event where some 4,000 hackers gathered in Las Vegas to break chatbots from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, reads Time Magazine. Hackers who were able to persuade the AIs to act in ways that broke their own rules—giving the recipe for anthrax, say, or spewing racist screeds—were rewarded with points. The winner found several vulnerabilities, including one where a chatbot revealed a credit card number it had been told to keep secret.

The practice takes pointers from hacker culture, where prizes for identifying security flaws by stress-testing computer programs are commonplace. The thinking is that by incentivising many people to try as hard as possible to break chatbots and other forms of AI, developers can find and fix problems that could be much more dangerous if left to be discovered after their release to the public.

Top News

Artificial Intelligence / Time Magazine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

2h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

6h | Panorama
The new town has been developed without a functional drainage system, resulting in prolonged waterlogging on the roads, even though there is no rainfall. But downpours make the situation much worse. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Matuail: A new town without a sewerage system

6h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Amzad Ali: A man with a big brave heart

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

21h | TBS Today
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

8m | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

19h | TBS World
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

22h | TBS World