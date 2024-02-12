Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

Niloy (pseudonym) was a moderately successful journalist at his newspaper. Even though he had shortcomings in information sourcing, data gathering, interviewing and research abilities, he had proficient writing skills.

As a result, he could make any news story read better than it actually was.

Niloy took a lot of pride in this talent. He firmly believed that his position within the newspaper's hierarchy was secure solely due to his writing brilliance.

However, Niloy's complacency was soon challenged with the introduction of ChatGPT, a tool capable of significantly enhancing the quality of written content.

Initially dismissive of ChatGPT, Niloy underestimated its potential. So, when he learned that some of his colleagues were utilising ChatGPT for assistance, he passed insulting remarks at them, asserting that their "shortcut" efforts would never match his standards.

However, reality proved otherwise. While only some people using ChatGPT made improvements, a select few did eclipse Niloy and saw their stories published more frequently, with increased space and better treatment.

The secret of their success was two-fold. First, they had already been adept at information gathering. Second, by striking a balance between natural language flow and AI-generated content, they were also able to substantially enrich their narrative style.

Obviously, not everyone who made use of ChatGPT was able to surpass Niloy. Some were not good at reporting or gathering information, and others struggled to prompt ChatGPT in an efficient manner, which led to subpar content generation.

But overall, there came a shift in the newspaper's hierarchy following the arrival of ChatGPT. However, while some made a meteoric rise and some kept falling behind, it was Niloy whose condition remained stagnant, as he didn't make any effort to improve his reporting game.

Now, you may wonder why I am feeding you with the story of some Niloy. Surely, you have better things to do than reading this boring piece.

But what if I were to tell you that this story is my tribute to the great Charles Darwin on his 215th birth anniversary?

Charles Darwin. Sketch: TBS

React quickly, because it really is.

The idea of evolution and natural selection is without a doubt the most significant contribution Darwin made to science, among his enormous body of work.

Natural selection has five key aspects, namely variation, overproduction, adaptation, selection and differential reproduction.

And guess what, the abovementioned story of Niloy can very well be interpreted through the lens of these five key aspects of natural selection to comprehend how new technologies, particularly AI models, are evolving our workplaces and demonstrating the "survival of the fittest."

First, consider variation. Journalists at Niloy's newspaper have a variety of skills and aptitudes; these include writing fluency as well as capabilities in information collection, research and interviewing. This diversity fuels competition among colleagues.

Next, overproduction is also apparent. Like organisms producing more offspring than can survive, journalists generate surplus content, which creates rivalry for the limited space available in print newspapers.

This prompts the question of adaptation. With the introduction of ChatGPT, journalists face a new challenge and opportunity.

Some, like Niloy's coworkers, adjust by using ChatGPT to improve their composition abilities and generate content of a higher calibre. Niloy could have benefitted too if only he had worked on his reporting skills.

Hence, selection becomes crucial. Journalistic success depends on the selection of content for publication and reader preferences. Journalists who effectively integrate ChatGPT into their workflow and improve their reporting are chosen for publication and gain recognition, altering the newspaper's hierarchy.

Finally, consider differential reproduction. Journalists who successfully adapt to ChatGPT and produce high-quality content experience greater success, leading to changes in the traits prevalent within the journalistic population over time.

Overall, this illustrates how the principles of natural selection apply in the journalism industry, where adaptation to new technologies and competition for limited resources drive changes in composition and hierarchy.

And thus, Niloy's story exemplifies the concept of "survival of the fittest" in journalism. Those adept at leveraging new technologies, like ChatGPT, get ahead by outperforming their peers, and those who are not good at adapting end up stagnating or declining.

This holds true for any other industry or line of work as well, ranging from education to healthcare, as well as from retail to manufacturing.

Darwin's theory underscores the importance of adaptation in cutthroat industries influenced by technological advancement. Therefore, instead of resisting change, let's embrace it and adapt on this auspicious Darwin Day for progress across professions.