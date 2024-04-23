Microsoft introduces smaller AI model

Tech

Reuters
23 April, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 05:32 pm

Related News

Microsoft introduces smaller AI model

Reuters
23 April, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 05:32 pm
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Microsoft on Tuesday announced a cost-effective, small language artificial intelligence model that can perform tasks such as content creation and create social media posts while using smaller amounts of data.

The company introduced an AI model called Phi-3-mini, which can outperform models twice its size across a variety of benchmarks that evaluate language, coding and math capabilities, it said in a statement.

Smaller AI models are designed to perform simpler tasks, making it easier for use by companies with limited resources, Microsoft said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A business could use Phi-3 to summarize the main points of a long document, extract relevant insights and industry trends from market research reports, Microsoft added.

Phi-3-mini will be available immediately on Microsoft cloud service platform Azure's AI model catalog, machine learning model platform Hugging Face, and Ollama, a framework for running models on a local machine, the company said.

Last week, Microsoft invested $1.5 billion in UAE-based AI firm G42. It has also previously partnered with French startup Mistral AI to make their models available through its Azure cloud computing platform.

Top News / World+Biz

Microsoft / AI / Artificial Intelligence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

8h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

8h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

23h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

1h | Videos
Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

2h | Videos
About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

4h | Videos
The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

4h | Videos