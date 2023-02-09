‘Bangladesh at risk of cyber attacks for lack of awareness and expertise’

Bangladesh is at risk of cyber attacks due mainly to a lack of mass awareness and shortage of skilled manpower, stakeholders have observed.

In a recent interview with The Business Standard, top officials of Japan-based multinational cybersecurity service provider Pipeline and local firm Decodes Lab said the shortage of skilled manpower has also been behind the failure in the advancement of cybersecurity services in the country.

The number of cybersecurity experts has not increased in line with the growing number of internet users, they said and added that the risk of attacks may rise further in future, as a consequence.

Hence, they called for continuous measures to address growing cyber threats.

Allan Watanabe

Chief Executive Officer, Pipeline

Cyber security is the protection of computer systems and networks from attacks by malicious actors which may result in unauthorised information disclosure, theft of or damage to hardware, software, and data.

Bangladesh has a lack of awareness regarding data protection or cyber security, for which the country is at risk. The awareness needs to be increased.

The country has a large young generation who have the energy and passion to learn new things. It is the strength of the country. The young engineers here are super passionate and filled with vigour. They just need to be prepared for cybersecurity and risk management.

The first thing is to understand what people want to protect and what will be the consequences if their data is leaked. Many companies here are focused on building security infrastructure but they do not maintain the infrastructure on a regular basis. Regular check-ups and diagnostic activities need to be increased.

Pipeline is providing a number of companies in Dhaka with cybersecurity-related services for the last three years. Most of our clients are information technology, telecommunication and financial service-based businesses. We also serve some government agencies as well.

'We are making good progress. We find that most of our customers require cyber defence. Every day we talk to them and try to know their needs and requirements.

We specialise in cyber defence such as log monitoring, detection, response and soc operation. We have observed that people, particularly in the Asia region, are becoming prone to be offensive in cyberspace.'

Pipeline tries to create awareness of cybersecurity among mass people. A few days ago, we arranged a conference on cyber defence. It was the first of its kind in Bangladesh.

ASM Shamim Reza

Chief Technology Officer, Pipeline

Risks are always there. The assessment and management of risks are a big part of cybersecurity. Unfortunately, most organisations do not do this. If this situation continues, the risks will increase in future.

There are two major shortcomings in Bangladesh in the context of cybersecurity – lack of awareness and a shortage of skilled human resources.

If we can take proper steps continuously, the problem can be resolved.

There are a few cloud service providers in the country, but they lack the necessary knowledge of the whole ecosystem and the ways of utilising infrastructure capacity and ensuring performance.

Bangladesh has an energetic young generation who lack proper mentorship and guidance. This gap can be addressed with proper training. We believe that anyone, regardless of academic background, can develop expertise in cyber security with proper training.

Pipeline is working in the area, as well. We are trying to develop human resources for the sector. The scope is huge. We offer a good working environment so that one can easily build a career in cyber security.

Arif Mainuddin

Managing Director, Decodes Lab

Cyber attacks are becoming more frequent day by day. No big or small company can get rid of it. The number of affected companies has almost doubled over the past few years.

Bangladesh is currently digitising all official functions. Small and large organisations are becoming used to using technology. Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the transition.

In Bangladesh, ransomware attacks have increased recently. From the individual to the organisation, no one is spared from this malware. Besides, phishing and malware-based attacks become common. The next era will be file-less malware. So we have to be more careful and aware.

Awareness of cybersecurity should be raised among individuals. Organisations must comply with defence rules properly. All need to develop their own policies and countermeasures regarding cybersecurity.