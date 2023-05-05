Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases

UNB
05 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 03:19 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Four more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Friday (5 May) morning.

All four new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Seventy-six dengue patients, including 58 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,066 dengue cases, 979 recoveries, and eleven deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

