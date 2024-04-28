Workers' health a priority for thriving economy: Speaker Sharmin

Workers are the backbone of the national economy, and a safe and healthy work environment is crucial for their well-being and productivity, according to Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Shirin Sharmin spoke at an event held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital's Agargaon to celebrate National Occupational Health and Safety Day.

The ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, also saw the presentation of Green Factory Awards to 29 factories across various sectors.

The speaker emphasised the importance of prioritising worker health and safety. She highlighted that Bangladesh's labour laws ensure a safe and decent work environment.

"Ensuring worker safety is an essential labour right," she said, adding that improved working conditions lead to increased worker efficiency and organisational productivity.

Shirin Sharmin urged factory owners to invest in creating a pleasant work environment with proper lighting, ventilation, clean water, and comfortable clothing.

HM Ibrahim, chief of the parliamentary standing committee on Labour and Employment, echoed the theme of the event, "Healthy Workers, Good Working Environment; Building a Smart Bangladesh."

He emphasised that occupational health and safety are workers' rights, and the government is actively working on various schemes to protect them.

Syed Nazrul Islam, acting president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, highlighted their efforts to create a decent work environment that aligns with global standards. He mentioned their target of achieving $100 billion in exports by 2030.

Jatya Shramik League President Noor Kutub Alam Mannan stressed the importance of a rhythmic work environment, achievable only with a healthy workforce. He emphasised collaboration between workers, owners, and the government for a "Smart Bangladesh."

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen reiterated the importance of worker health and safety, a core focus of the ILO.

He underscored the need for active involvement from all stakeholders, including the government, employers, workers, and public health entities, to create effective occupational health and safety systems.

The ceremony also acknowledged 29 factories from 12 sectors for their dedication to safety and sustainability at work. These factories received the Green Factory Award 2023. Each winner was given Tk1 lakh, a medal, a memento, and a certificate by the speaker.

Nargis Akter, chairperson of Mahmuda Attires Ltd, a Green Factory Award winner, spoke about their commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. "We understand our role and have integrated renewable energy, reduced water usage, and ensured an ethical environment for all," she said.

Their focus extends beyond just creating jobs, with regular health checkups and workshops for employees.

Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, chaired the event. State Minister of Labour and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury also addressed the audience as a special guest.