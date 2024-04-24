JS body for completing all activities in health sector properly

BSS
24 April, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 06:50 pm

Bangladesh parliament
Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban or National Parliament House. Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Health and Family Welfare Ministry today (24 April) recommended completing all activities under different programmes in the health sector properly.
 
The parliamentary watchdog made the recommendations at its first meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, an official releases said.

The committee members State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Rokeya Sultana, Zahid Maleque, Syeda Zakia Noor, Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Md Abdul Aziz, Md Touhiduzzaman and Md Hamidur Haque Khandakar attended the meeting.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen also joined the meeting at the special invitation.

At the meeting, the parliamentary committee asked the authorities concerned to complete the project work of Essential Drug Company Limited at the stipulated time. 

Besides, the committee also asked the authorities of the Essential Drug Company Limited to take urgent measures to start vaccine production activities.
 

