Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Dhaka's concerns

Bangladesh

UNB
20 September, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:29 am

Related News

Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Dhaka's concerns

UNB
20 September, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:29 am
A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) envoys stationed in Dhaka have said they will relay Bangladesh's concerns over the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border to their capitals.

Acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral Md Khorshed Alam (retired) briefed the heads of missions from the southeast Asian countries in Dhaka Monday and informed them about the current situation in the bordering areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The acting foreign secretary conveyed the deep concerns of Bangladesh about the recent incidents as mortar shells from Myanmar fell and exploded inside Bangladesh territory. Also, there were indiscriminate aerial firings, human fatalities and serious injuries, and damage to the properties and livelihood of the people in the bordering areas with Myanmar.

Director General (South East Asia wing) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Md Najmul Huda was also present.

However, no diplomat from Myanmar was there at the briefing but diplomats from other ASEAN countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – were present.

MoFA is likely to brief the other foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka Tuesday to highlight recent incidents, including Myanmar's repeated space and land violations.

On Sunday, Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe "acknowledged" the firing of multiple mortar shells into Bangladesh territory, but tried to deflect blame by asserting the insurgents they are engaged in the fighting were firing heavy artillery and mortars, some of which landed inside Bangladesh.

Bangladesh urged Myanmar to refrain from activities that inflict damage to the lives and livelihoods of people, noting that the ongoing situation is creating an atmosphere of "fear' among the innocent people living in the bordering areas with Myanmar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday summoned the Myanmar envoy for the fourth time since August and lodged a strong protest against the incidents of shelling from Myanmar.

Top News

ASEAN / Bangladesh-Myanmar border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

56m | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

2h | Videos
What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

3h | Videos
Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

3h | Videos
Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination