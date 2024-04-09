Sounds of Myanmar conflict keep border areas on edge

The ongoing conflict between the Arakan Army insurgents and junta forces in Myanmar's Rakhine State continues to unsettle various areas of Teknaf with deafening sounds of gunfire and explosions.

Locals living near the border areas of Teknaf expressed fear and anxiety due to the sounds of explosions from over a hundred mortar shells echoing from across the border, persisting from Monday morning through the night and into Tuesday afternoon.

The loud sounds are coming from Bolibazar, Shilkali, Nakpura, Hasurata and Naikhongdia areas in the north of Maungdaw town in Rakhine state of Myanmar, they said.

Traders at Teknaf land port said cargo ships arriving from Myanmar have decreased compared to usual. Instead of the usual 15-20 ships carrying fish, timber, and other goods, only 1-2 ships are arriving daily with goods.

Confirming the matter, Md Adnan Chowdhury, Teknaf's upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), said the sounds are coming from the other side of Naf River.

"The Border Guard and Coast Guard are on alert on our border. Besides, our border guard forces are on alert to prevent any Rohingya infiltration," he added.

Md Foyz, a resident of Subrang Union, said, "I am in a terrible state. I wake up to the sound of gunshots all night, feeling as if lightning is striking. I've never heard such a terrifying noise before. I live in constant fear."

Abdus Samad, a salt farmer from Hnila Union, said he does not go to the field for work in fear of a spray bullet hitting him. "There are sounds of gunfire all the time. God knows when it will end."

Siddiq Ahmad, a Union Parishad member of Ward No 2 of Subrang Union, said the entire Teknaf is shaking with the sound of mortar shells and explosions.

"Before, there were intermittent loud explosions, but now it continues throughout the night," he said.

Khorshed Alam, UP member of the Ward No 3 of Saint Martin's Union Parishad, said the conflict between the two sides in Myanmar seems to be getting bigger day by day.

He said the people of Saint Martin's Island are spending sleepless nights due to the loud noises from the conflict.

Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion, said they are closely monitoring the situation in Rakhine. He mentioned that clashes have resumed in Myanmar since last Saturday, prompting increased BGB patrols along the Naf River and the border to prevent infiltration.