3 more Myanmar soldiers enter Bangladesh seeking refuge

Three members of the Myanmar military have sought refuge after fleeing through the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila during the early hours today (30 March).

Upon receiving the news, BGB personnel took them into custody and seized the arms carried by them. Locals said they had been taken to the Naikhongchhari battalion of the BGB.

The Bandarban District Administrator, Shah Mozahid Uddin Chowdhury, confirmed the entry of three Myanmar soldiers into Bangladesh.

Seeking anonymity, a BGB official said the BGB headquarters was notified after taking the three individuals into custody. More details will be provided later.

On 11 March, 179 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh through the Jamchhari border in Naikhongchhari.

They are being held at the Naikhongchhari BGB battalion as the repatriation process to return them to Myanmar is underway.

In early February this year 330 Myanmar citizens, comprising members of the country's army, border guard police and civilian population, entered Bangladesh from different points of the border as rebel factions in Rakhine state were locked in clashes with Myanmar's military junta over control of a border camp.

They were all repatriated amid tight security on 15 February.