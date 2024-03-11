Myanmar Clash: 29 Myanmar border guards take refuge in Naikhongchhari

Amid reports of heavy gunfights between Myanmar's government troops and rebels, around 29 personnel of the country's Border Guard Police (BGP) took refuge in Bangladesh today (11 March).

Confirming the matter, Shariful Islam, communication officer of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), told The Business Standard that 29 armed BGP members have taken refuge in Bangladesh from Angthapaya Camp of the BGP force through the border area of Bandarban's Jamchari union under Naikhongchhari BGB's Battalion 11.

"Upon receiving information, several BGB teams reached the spot and initiated the process of disarming the BGP personnel," he added.

Nurul Abser, chairman of Naikhongchhari Sadar union parishad, said the armed BGP personnel crossed the border between pillar 45-46 of Jamchari ward 8 around 12:30pm and took shelter in a lemon orchard.

People living in the Jamchari border area reported intense fighting and sounds of mortar explosions since Monday morning, he added.

Rebel factions in the Arakan state have been engaged in clashes with Myanmar's military junta since Saturday (3 February), primarily over the control of a border camp. Persistent gunfire, mortar shells, and rocket explosions marked the ongoing conflict.

Last month, over 300 BGP personnel took shelter in Bangladesh following similar clashes.