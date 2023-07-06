Bangladesh keen to see a more vibrant BIMSTEC: Foreign secretary

Bangladesh is keen to witness a more vibrant BIMSTEC with India being a key partner of the regional economic grouping, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said.

"India is giving enough priority to the BIMSTEC. So, they would like to know what the new chair [Bangladesh] is thinking," he said at a briefing while disclosing the outcomes of today's meeting with the Indian External Affairs Secretary (east) Shaurabh Kumar.

Kumar arrived in Dhaka this morning on a two-day visit and held a meeting with the foreign secretary at the state guest house Padma and discussed various issues on the BIMSTEC ahead of its ministerial retreat on 17 July in Bangkok.

Masud said foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will join the retreat in regards to the upcoming BIMSTEC summit to be held in Thailand on 30 November this year, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join with other heads of the governments.

Masud said at the summit, Bangladesh would take over chairmanship of the BIMSTEC while the next secretary general of the platform will be coming from India.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation of seven South and Southeast Asian nations comprised with Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand

The foreign secretary said Bangladesh's priority area in the BIMSTEC is on the economic front while India's focus on security agendas and both the countries would like to synchronise the issues between each other through discussion.

"There is room between Bangladesh and India in working together on different issues under BIMSTEC," he said.

Momen said during its chairmanship Dhaka, which hosts the BIMSTEC secretariat, will give additional importance upon this regional forum while Dhaka's priority is to realise the BIMSTEC multilateral free trade agreement.

On the other hand, he said New Delhi would like to sign some convention among the BIMSTEC countries on various security issues like extradition and money laundering.

The foreign secretary said they also discussed connectivity among the BIMSTEC states. "We discussed not only connectivity on the road but also connectivity through the trans border power grid line," he added.

During the ministerial retreat in Bangkok, he said, foreign ministers would also discuss how development agencies could be involved in the BIMSTEC activities in future.

Replying to a question, the foreign secretary said the ministerial retreat would also discuss taking other regional countries as new members, dialogue partner or observer if any state shows such kind of interest.

While asking if there is any link between the Indian secretary's visit and the upcoming US high level visit here, foreign secretary ruled it out and said today's meeting was fixed long ago.

Meanwhile, in a press release foreign ministry said during the meeting Foreign Secretary Masud said that as a founding member of BIMSTEC, Bangladesh is committed to deepening relations with the member states of BIMSTEC in all aspects and moving forward in materialising the objectives of this regional organisation.

He also noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an ardent proponent of the BIMSTEC process, which is manifested in hosting the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka. He reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to strengthening the BIMSTEC Secretariat by all possible means.

Indian MEA Secretary (East) expressed New Delhi's willingness to work together with Bangladesh to make BIMSTEC a most effective and dynamic organisation.

Both sides agreed to intensify their efforts in achieving tangible progress in the field of trade and investment, connectivity, energy security, and climate change for ensuring shared peace and prosperity in the Bay of Bengal region. Both sides also discussed the ways and means of moving forward the BIMSTEC Process and making it a vibrant and successful organisation.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma was also present during the meeting.