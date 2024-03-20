Foreign secy calls for stronger international cooperation to combat human trafficking

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 03:54 pm

Related News

Foreign secy calls for stronger international cooperation to combat human trafficking

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 03:54 pm
Foreign secy calls for stronger international cooperation to combat human trafficking

Robust international cooperation is needed to combat human trafficking, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said during a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka today (20 March). 

The meeting was attended by delegates, including co-chairs of the Bali Process from Australia and Indonesia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's firm pledge and the "Zero Tolerance" policy towards human trafficking was highlighted by the foreign secretary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The foreign secretary also called upon member nations of the Bali Process to actively contribute to resolving the Rohingya crisis.

"This prolonged crisis is creating a potential economic, social, environmental, and security threat for Bangladesh, and it stands as a collective risk to the security of the region as a whole," he said.

Acknowledging the complexity of combating human trafficking, the co-chairs of the Bali Process emphasised intensifying cooperation to address this pressing issue. 

They expressed concern over the plight of displaced Myanmar nationals and stressed the urgency of finding sustainable solutions.

Discussions during the meeting also centred on enhancing social awareness about human trafficking and bolstering the capabilities of law enforcement agencies.

Established in 2002, and co-chaired by the Governments of Australia and Indonesia, the Bali Process is a non-binding, international and multilateral forum – supporting global efforts to combat people smuggling and trafficking in persons and related transnational crime.

Top News

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen / Bali Process

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

3h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

5h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

10m | Videos
Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

1h | Videos
Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

3h | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

4h | Videos