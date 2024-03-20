Foreign secy calls for stronger international cooperation to combat human trafficking

Robust international cooperation is needed to combat human trafficking, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said during a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka today (20 March).

The meeting was attended by delegates, including co-chairs of the Bali Process from Australia and Indonesia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's firm pledge and the "Zero Tolerance" policy towards human trafficking was highlighted by the foreign secretary.

The foreign secretary also called upon member nations of the Bali Process to actively contribute to resolving the Rohingya crisis.

"This prolonged crisis is creating a potential economic, social, environmental, and security threat for Bangladesh, and it stands as a collective risk to the security of the region as a whole," he said.

Acknowledging the complexity of combating human trafficking, the co-chairs of the Bali Process emphasised intensifying cooperation to address this pressing issue.

They expressed concern over the plight of displaced Myanmar nationals and stressed the urgency of finding sustainable solutions.

Discussions during the meeting also centred on enhancing social awareness about human trafficking and bolstering the capabilities of law enforcement agencies.

Established in 2002, and co-chaired by the Governments of Australia and Indonesia, the Bali Process is a non-binding, international and multilateral forum – supporting global efforts to combat people smuggling and trafficking in persons and related transnational crime.