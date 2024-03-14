Bangladesh expands social service workforce by 40% to strengthen child protection services

The government of Bangladesh, supported by UNICEF, has hired more than 1,200 social workers in child protection services.

This notable initiative underscores the importance of ensuring the welfare of children and families across the nation, according to a UNICEF press statement issued today (14 March).

As a first step towards their integration into the Child Protection Social Services, the Department of Social Services (DSS) and UNICEF jointly completed a 3-day long orientation Training of Trainers (ToT) in Dhaka for the social workers today.

The programme was designed to equip a carefully chosen group of social workers with the knowledge and skills needed to introduce new recruits in Bangladesh to the field.

Additionally, it will enhance their ability to offer essential services in critical areas such as child protection, support for families, emergency response, and the implementation of child rights policies.

The goal of this initiative is to cultivate a highly skilled workforce, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided and broadening the availability of protective services delivered by social workers.

"The Government of Bangladesh, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is committed to safeguarding the children of Bangladesh from harm. The recruitment of the new batch of social workers is a testament to our commitment towards enhancing the nation's child protection system," said Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni.

"We appreciate UNICEF's commitment to support the government's efforts, enhancing service providers' capacity, and ensuring every child receives the care and protection they deserve," she added.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said, "Children are the future; protecting them is critical to creating a prosperous nation. The European Union welcomes the commitment of the Government of Bangladesh to invest in child protection by boosting the social services workforce by 40%.

"We have been working in the social services field with the Government and likeminded partners over the past 20 years, and we are proud to see the impact of our joint efforts."

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh, said, "It is important to increase the number of social workers in child protection, but it is equally important to equip them with the right information and knowledge, as they have a critical role to offer essential care and support to those experiencing violence."

Despite the recruitment of new social workers, challenges persist, including the prevalence of child labour, inadequate birth registration, children in institutional care and lacking family support, and high rates of child marriage.

UNICEF called on the government to prioritise the further expansion and empowerment of the child protection workforce to effectively support the country's vulnerable child population.