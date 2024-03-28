Bangladesh, China exchange survey report to sign FTA agreement

Bangladesh

UNB
28 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 05:07 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, China exchange survey report to sign FTA agreement

FTA will help to promote the export of Bangladesh products, Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said

UNB
28 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 05:07 pm
The two countries exchanged the survey report in a ceremony in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday (28 March). Photo: UNB
The two countries exchanged the survey report in a ceremony in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday (28 March). Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and China exchanged a draft feasibility study report with a view to initially signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries to increase trade and investment.

The two countries exchanged the survey report in a ceremony in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday (28 March).

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, and senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and related ministries and divisions were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking on the occasion, Tapan Kanti Ghosh said Bangladesh's transition from a LDC to a developing country is a significant achievement in the economic sector.

"This achievement will create a positive image of Bangladesh in the world and new opportunities in investment and trade, but it will also create challenges," he said.

Among the challenges, LDCs lose duty-free quota-free access to developed and developing countries after 2026 and rate of value addition, he pointed out.

As a result, the export products of Bangladesh will have to face the generally imposed duties when entering the market of those countries, said Tapan. 

There is a possibility of shrinking the export market of Bangladesh in those countries, he said adding FTA will help to promote the export of Bangladesh products.

During the visit of the President of China to Bangladesh on 14-15 October 2016, a memorandum of understanding was signed regarding the joint feasibility study of the signing of the FTA between Bangladesh and China. 

Top News

FTA / China / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

10h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

10h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

2h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

26m | Videos
Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total

Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total

2h | Videos