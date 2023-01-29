Awami League leaders will never flee from country: Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
29 January, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 05:29 pm

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the party's leaders will never run away from the country in any hostile situation.

"BNP now asks the government to run away. They (BNP leaders) said the government will not find any escape route," he said. "This is ridiculous."

He was addressing at a huge public meeting organized by the Rajshahi district and metropolitan Awami League at historic Rajshahi Madrasa ground with Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest.

"I will not run away, If necessary, I will go to Mr. Fakhrul's house. Will you not give us shelter? If not, he has a house Thakurgaon and we will go to that house," he said amid laughter and cheers from the audience.

Quader said the BNP leaders have a history of fleeing from the country to save their skin from public wrath.

"Before fleeing to London Tariq Rahman signed a bond that he will not do politics again," the AL leader said adding that the convicted fugitive is now the leader of the opposition BNP.

Obaidul Quader said that he was born in this country and will die in this country.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday called upon the government to quit power immediately to avert a shocking ouster.

The BNP leader also said they want to send out a message to the government through the fresh programme and that is to step down immediately and hand over power to a caretaker government and allow the people to exercise their right to vote under a new Election Commission.

