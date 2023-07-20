Authorities must exercise restraint in use of force to police protests: Amnesty International

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 09:22 am

Amnesty International, a global human rights non-profit, has urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure that law enforcement officials exercise restraint in dealing with protests.

"Any use of force must be strictly necessary and proportionate in pursuit of a legitimate law enforcement purpose," said Yasasmin Kaviratne, regional campaigner for South Asia at Amnesty International.

She added, "It is the duty of the authorities to facilitate and protect the right to peaceful assembly and ensure that police exhaust non-violent means before resorting to force."

She urged for a prompt and impartial investigation into the death of an activist during the opposition-led protest across the country to ensure perpetrators are held accountable and brought to justice without resorting to the death penalty.

"People should be free to protest and dissent," Yasamin said.

She mentioned that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), both of which Bangladesh has ratified.

"By muffling their voices, the government is signalling that having different political views is not tolerated within the country," she said.

To note, one activist died, thousands have been sued and over 25 were arrested in connection with the clashes between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the ruling Awami League during the opposition's countrywide silent walks and rallies demanding the government's resignation and an electoral caretaker government.

 

