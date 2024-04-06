1 dead, 15 injured in old-fashioned village brawl Kishoreganj 

Bangladesh

UNB
06 April, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:58 am

Related News

1 dead, 15 injured in old-fashioned village brawl Kishoreganj 

According to police and locals, there has been a longstanding conflict between Anwar Hossain Khan, the current chairman of Abdullahpur union, and Muktar Khan, a former chairman of the union

UNB
06 April, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:58 am
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

One person was killed and 15 others, including a police official, were injured in a brawl between two groups of villagers in Kishoreganj's Ashtagram upazila on Friday.

The deceased, Ekatar Mia, 50, was a resident of Uttar Abdullahpur village.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 5 pm

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the incident.

According to police and locals, there has been a longstanding conflict between Anwar Hossain Khan, the current chairman of Abdullahpur union, and Muktar Khan, a former chairman of the union.

Anwar's and Muktar Khan's relatives had a dispute in Italy recently. Following this dispute, the two groups clashed on Thursday.

The two groups again engaged in a clash on Friday afternoon.

Ektar Mia's body has been sent to Kishoreganj Modern Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam of Ashtagram Police Station said that 12 people have been arrested for interrogation in connection with the incident. The situation is currently under control, he said.

Top News / Crime

Clash between groups / Kishoreganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

23h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

23h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Labour exports slightly improves

Labour exports slightly improves

47m | Videos
What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

13h | Videos
Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

14h | Videos
Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

1d | Videos