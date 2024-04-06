1 dead, 15 injured in old-fashioned village brawl Kishoreganj 

One person was killed and 15 others, including a police official, were injured in a brawl between two groups of villagers in Kishoreganj's Ashtagram upazila on Friday.

The deceased, Ekatar Mia, 50, was a resident of Uttar Abdullahpur village.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 5 pm

Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the incident.

According to police and locals, there has been a longstanding conflict between Anwar Hossain Khan, the current chairman of Abdullahpur union, and Muktar Khan, a former chairman of the union.

Anwar's and Muktar Khan's relatives had a dispute in Italy recently. Following this dispute, the two groups clashed on Thursday.

The two groups again engaged in a clash on Friday afternoon.

Ektar Mia's body has been sent to Kishoreganj Modern Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam of Ashtagram Police Station said that 12 people have been arrested for interrogation in connection with the incident. The situation is currently under control, he said.