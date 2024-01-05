Amnesty releases 10-point human rights charter ahead of Bangladesh JS polls, calls for protecting rights of expression

Amnesty International has published a 10-point human rights charter, which includes respecting and protecting freedom of expression, media freedom, and the rights of religious minorities and indigenous peoples, with the aim of ensuring human rights during Bangladesh's national elections.

"With this human rights charter, Amnesty International urges all political parties contesting the upcoming election in Bangladesh to ensure that the protection and promotion of human rights is a core part of their plans for the country," reads a statement published Thursday (4 January).

With this brief ten-point agenda, listed with no order of priority, Amnesty International highlighted Bangladesh's human rights obligations in accordance with the rights guaranteed by the country's commitment to international treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights (ICESR), as well as by the Constitution of Bangladesh.

The directives in the 10 points include - respecting and protecting freedom of expression and media freedom, protecting the protest, sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis, ending impunity for enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions, protecting women's rights, protecting the rights of religious minorities and indigenous peoples, abolish the death penalty, inclusive, sustainable responses to the climate crisis, end impunity for custodial deaths and torture, and uphold corporate accountability and labour rights.

The 12th national election of Bangladesh is scheduled to be held on 7 January.