Amnesty, TIB, and Shujan harbour hostility towards govt: Quader on Yunus verdict

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 03:57 pm

Related News

Amnesty, TIB, and Shujan harbour hostility towards govt: Quader on Yunus verdict

Earlier on 2 January, Amnesty International said the conviction of Dr Yunus was an abuse of labor laws and misuse of the justice system to settle political vendettas

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 03:57 pm
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected

Amnesty International, TIB and Shujan have a hostile attitude towards this government, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

Criticising the statement made by the international human rights organisation Amnesty International regarding the conviction of Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus in a labour law violation case, he said, "Amnesty, TIB, and Shujan - all are all interconnected within a single thread. They have a hostile attitude towards this government." 

During a press briefing at the Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi today (3 January), Quader further said, "We know that Tarique Rahman's relative Tareen Khan is working at Amnesty International. Their reaction was predictable which aligns with their consistent hostility towards the government," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 2 January, Amnesty International said the conviction of Dr Yunus was an abuse of labor laws and misuse of the justice system to settle political vendettas.

"Amnesty International believes that initiating criminal proceedings against Mohammad Yunus and his colleagues for issues that belong to the civil and administrative arena is a blatant abuse of labour laws and the justice system and a form of political retaliation for his work and dissent," reads a statement issued by the organisation on its X handle.

It also stated that the conviction of Yunus is emblematic of the beleaguered state of human rights in Bangladesh, where the authorities have eroded freedoms and bulldozed critics into submission. 

On Monday (1 January), a Dhaka Labour Court sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other senior officials of the organisation to six months imprisonment and fined Tk30,000 each in a case filed on charges of violating labour law.

The charges include failing to provide a 5% dividend to the Grameen Telecom workers, not regularising 101 staff, and not compensating workers for public holidays.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza. We want to know the role Amnesty International is playing to stop the Gaza massacre, while they focus extensively on a verdict from an independent court concerning workers' rights in our country. 

"In Gaza, 94 journalists lost their lives. Has Amnesty commented on this? Their attention seems directed solely for one individual, disregarding the silence on Israel's actions."

Regarding the movement of BNP-Jamaat, the minister said, "Following their unsuccessful movement, they [BNP-Jamaat] have resorted to distributing leaflets, They are trapped in the quicksand of failure."

"Their disruptive efforts have been rejected by the people. Despite their blockade causing traffic congestions, long-haul buses are still operating," he added.

Regarding BNP's non-cooperation movement, the minister noted, "BNP's words and actions differ, so we're closely monitoring their every move and remaining vigilant. Both the administration and our party are on high alert."

The AL leader dismissed any concerns about the Election Commission's warning of potential isolation for Bangladesh if the election lacks acceptability.

There is no such danger. They've shared their perspective. We won't pass judgment on their views, whether it aligned with Awami League or not," he said.

Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, and others attended the press briefing.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Dr Muhammad Yunus / Dr Yunus case / Amnesty International / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch of Aaron Brown

How a professional risk manager views threats posed by AI

4h | Panorama
Establishing a rapport with professors can lead to positive relationships that extend beyond the classroom. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Why university professors want you to talk to them

4h | Pursuit
How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

4h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

1h | Videos
Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

7h | Videos
The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

19h | Videos
Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

8h | Videos