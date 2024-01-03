Amnesty, TIB, and Shujan harbour hostility towards govt: Quader on Yunus verdict

Amnesty International, TIB and Shujan have a hostile attitude towards this government, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

Criticising the statement made by the international human rights organisation Amnesty International regarding the conviction of Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus in a labour law violation case, he said, "Amnesty, TIB, and Shujan - all are all interconnected within a single thread. They have a hostile attitude towards this government."

During a press briefing at the Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi today (3 January), Quader further said, "We know that Tarique Rahman's relative Tareen Khan is working at Amnesty International. Their reaction was predictable which aligns with their consistent hostility towards the government," he said.

Earlier on 2 January, Amnesty International said the conviction of Dr Yunus was an abuse of labor laws and misuse of the justice system to settle political vendettas.

"Amnesty International believes that initiating criminal proceedings against Mohammad Yunus and his colleagues for issues that belong to the civil and administrative arena is a blatant abuse of labour laws and the justice system and a form of political retaliation for his work and dissent," reads a statement issued by the organisation on its X handle.

It also stated that the conviction of Yunus is emblematic of the beleaguered state of human rights in Bangladesh, where the authorities have eroded freedoms and bulldozed critics into submission.

On Monday (1 January), a Dhaka Labour Court sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other senior officials of the organisation to six months imprisonment and fined Tk30,000 each in a case filed on charges of violating labour law.

The charges include failing to provide a 5% dividend to the Grameen Telecom workers, not regularising 101 staff, and not compensating workers for public holidays.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza. We want to know the role Amnesty International is playing to stop the Gaza massacre, while they focus extensively on a verdict from an independent court concerning workers' rights in our country.

"In Gaza, 94 journalists lost their lives. Has Amnesty commented on this? Their attention seems directed solely for one individual, disregarding the silence on Israel's actions."

Regarding the movement of BNP-Jamaat, the minister said, "Following their unsuccessful movement, they [BNP-Jamaat] have resorted to distributing leaflets, They are trapped in the quicksand of failure."

"Their disruptive efforts have been rejected by the people. Despite their blockade causing traffic congestions, long-haul buses are still operating," he added.

Regarding BNP's non-cooperation movement, the minister noted, "BNP's words and actions differ, so we're closely monitoring their every move and remaining vigilant. Both the administration and our party are on high alert."

The AL leader dismissed any concerns about the Election Commission's warning of potential isolation for Bangladesh if the election lacks acceptability.

There is no such danger. They've shared their perspective. We won't pass judgment on their views, whether it aligned with Awami League or not," he said.

Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, and others attended the press briefing.