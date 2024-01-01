Yunus' conviction a blatant abuse of Bangladesh's justice system: Amnesty

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 12:07 am

Related News

Yunus' conviction a blatant abuse of Bangladesh's justice system: Amnesty

The abuse of labor laws and misuse of the justice system to settle political vendettas is a violation of international human rights law, said Amnesty International.

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 12:07 am
Yunus&#039; conviction a blatant abuse of Bangladesh&#039;s justice system: Amnesty

Amnesty International said the conviction of 83-year-old Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus is an abuse of labor laws and misuse of the justice system to settle political vendettas.

"Amnesty International believes that initiating criminal proceedings against Mohammad Yunus and his colleagues for issues that belong to the civil and administrative arena is a blatant abuse of labour laws and the justice system and a form of political retaliation for his work and dissent," reads a statement issued by the organisation on its X handle on Monday.

It stated that the conviction of Yunus is emblematic of the beleaguered state of human rights in Bangladesh, where the authorities have eroded freedoms and bulldozed critics into submission. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The unusual speed in which the trial against Mohammad Yunus was completed stands in stark contrast to the snail-paced progress in other labour rights-related court cases in Bangladesh," the statement added.

"The abuse of labor laws and misuse of the justice system to settle political vendettas is a violation of international human rights law," said the international human rights organisation.

A Dhaka Labor Court on Monday sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other senior officials of the organisation to six months imprisonment and fined Tk30,000 each in a case filed on charges of violating labour law.

The charges include failing to provide a 5% dividend to the Grameen Telecom workers, not regularising 101 staff, and not compensating workers for public holidays.

Top News

Amnesty International / Dr Muhammad Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

2h | Brands
TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

16h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

13h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

5h | Videos
David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

7h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

4h | Videos