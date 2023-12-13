Amnesty calls on Bangladesh govt to take immediate, concrete steps to ensure workers' rights

Amnesty International has called on the Government of Bangladesh to take immediate and concrete steps to ensure workers' rights to expression and assemble.

"Workers in Bangladesh face multiple barriers in their ability to exercise their rights to freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of association and collective bargaining," the London-based international non-governmental organisation said in a public statement on Tuesday (12 December).

Bangladesh must stop violating labour rights and uphold corporate accountability.



"Amnesty International calls on the Government of Bangladesh to take immediate and concrete steps to ensure workers have their rights to freedom of association, assembly and expression respected and that legislative changes are made so workers and their dependents can obtain adequate and timely compensation for occupational injuries and deaths," it added.

It said Bangladesh must stop violating labour rights and uphold corporate accountability.

Poverty wages, repression of protests and inadequate compensation for occupational injuries and deaths severely threaten workers' rights, Amnesty International added.

Amnesty International also called on the Bangladeshi government to make legislative changes so workers and their dependents can obtain adequate and timely compensation for occupational injuries and deaths.

