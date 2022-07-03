Army chief inaugurates Golden Jubilee of Sena Kalyan Sangstha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:03 pm

Related News

Army chief inaugurates Golden Jubilee of Sena Kalyan Sangstha

The pre-independence “Fauji Foundation” was reborn as Sena Kalyan Sangstha on 1 July 1972

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:03 pm

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has inaugurated the Golden Jubilee and the 50th founding anniversary of the Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS), also known as the Army Welfare Organisation.

As the chief guest on the occasion, the chief of army staff inaugurated the programme by releasing pigeons and balloons at the SKS head office (SKS Tower) in Dhaka on Sunday, reads a press release.

He also inaugurated the "Bangabandhu Corner" on the 10th floor of SKS Tower.

General Shafiuddin Ahmed honoured the freedom fighters assisted by the SKS, distributed gifts among the families of the injured or killed members while on duty in the SKS, and provided scholarships to meritorious students at the event. 

Senior military officers of the Armed Forces, eminent personalities and heads of various institutions attended the event.

On 1 July 1972, the pre-independence "Fauji Foundation" was reborn as Sena Kalyan Sangstha with the vow of working for the welfare of the people and retired officers and employees of the Armed Forces, under the direction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This welfare organisation has been working in the service of humanity and has made a commendable contribution to nation-building in the past years by providing grants of Tk456 crore to about 20 lakh retired members of the Army, Navy and Air Force as well as paying more than Tk1,500 crore in taxes to the government.

The organisation has also provided a grant of around Tk20 crore for the establishment of a cancer unit at Dhaka CMH. In addition, 30 medical dispensaries in different parts of the country and four emergency medical service centres at DOHS in Dhaka are being run with funding from this organisation.

golden jubilee / army chief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

9h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

9h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

12h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

1h | Videos
Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

11h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

11h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years