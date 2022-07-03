Army chief inaugurates Golden Jubilee of Sena Kalyan Sangstha

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has inaugurated the Golden Jubilee and the 50th founding anniversary of the Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS), also known as the Army Welfare Organisation.

As the chief guest on the occasion, the chief of army staff inaugurated the programme by releasing pigeons and balloons at the SKS head office (SKS Tower) in Dhaka on Sunday, reads a press release.

He also inaugurated the "Bangabandhu Corner" on the 10th floor of SKS Tower.

General Shafiuddin Ahmed honoured the freedom fighters assisted by the SKS, distributed gifts among the families of the injured or killed members while on duty in the SKS, and provided scholarships to meritorious students at the event.

Senior military officers of the Armed Forces, eminent personalities and heads of various institutions attended the event.

On 1 July 1972, the pre-independence "Fauji Foundation" was reborn as Sena Kalyan Sangstha with the vow of working for the welfare of the people and retired officers and employees of the Armed Forces, under the direction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This welfare organisation has been working in the service of humanity and has made a commendable contribution to nation-building in the past years by providing grants of Tk456 crore to about 20 lakh retired members of the Army, Navy and Air Force as well as paying more than Tk1,500 crore in taxes to the government.

The organisation has also provided a grant of around Tk20 crore for the establishment of a cancer unit at Dhaka CMH. In addition, 30 medical dispensaries in different parts of the country and four emergency medical service centres at DOHS in Dhaka are being run with funding from this organisation.