Army chief returns home after attending 42nd Olympic Council of Asia general meeting

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Tuesday after participating in the 42nd general meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia held in Thailand.

During the visit, he cast his vote in the executive committee election of the Olympic Council of Asia (2023-2027) as the president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association. He also participated in bilateral meetings with sports leaders of different countries to exchange views on mutual sports development issues.

SM Shafiuddin Ahmed went to Thailand on 7 July to participate in the meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia.

