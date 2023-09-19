PM Hasina implementing the dreams of Bangabandhu: Army chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 03:11 pm

The army chief inaugurated a 15-storey residential building named “Senanir” for army personnel with different ranks at Sheikh Hasina Cantonment, Barishal on Monday

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing the dreams of Bangabandhu with her able and dynamic leadership, said Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of building a modern and time-befitting armed forces alongside building a 'Sonar Bangla'. And Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing these dreams," said the army chief while inaugurating a 15-storey residential building named "Senanir" for army personnel with different ranks at the Sheikh Hasina Cantonment, Barishal on Monday (18 September).

The army chief also inaugurated other important infrastructures including the central mosque at the cantonment, reads a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said the Bangladesh army is ready to extend cooperation to the civil administration to deal with any national disaster in the country.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7th Infantry Division and Area Commander, Barishal Area and senior army officials, among others, also were present at the inaugural function.

