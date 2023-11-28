Army chief returns home from Saudi Arabia

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home yesterday after attending the opening ceremony of the Saudi National Games 2023 on 26-27 November.

As president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association, he also participated in the general assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation held there, reads an ISPR press release.

Additionally, he held meetings with representatives from various countries and exchanged views on various issues of mutual sports development.

The Army chief left Dhaka on 25 November for his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, sports minister of Saudi Arabia and president of the Saudi Games Organising Committee.