Army chief leaves for Thailand to attend the 42nd general meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia

File Photo
File Photo

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Thailand to attend the 42nd General Meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Friday.

As the President of the Bangladesh Olympic Association, he will participate in the meeting scheduled to take place in Bangkok on 8 July.

Representatives of 45 National Olympic Committees from different Asian countries will also participate in the meeting.

In addition to attending the meeting, the army chief will also take part in the executive committee elections of the Olympic Council of Asia (2023-2027) and engage in discussions with delegates from various countries to share perspectives on mutual sports development during bilateral meetings.

After wrapping up the official visit, the army chief will return home on 11 July.

