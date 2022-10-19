Anarchy over Khaliajhuri upazila AL committee announcement

A section of activists of Khaliajhuri upazila Awami League of Netrakona attacked an event announcing the upazila committee at the triannual council and confined some leaders on Wednesday.

The council of two other upazilas – Mohanganj and Barhatta – to be held on Thursday and Friday –– were suspended following the attack, Netrakona District Awami League General Secretary and State Minister for Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said.

A section of the district leaders alleged that the central leaders formed the committee without discussing with them.

District Awami League President Matiur Rahman inaugurated the council of the Khaliajhuri upazila council at the college ground where Awami League Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel was present as the chief guest.

At the second part of the council, former chairman Ajith Baran Sarker and Sadekur Rahman were announced as the president and secretary respectively when the disgruntled activists and leaders protested and launched the attacked.



The immediate past general secretary of Khaliajhuri upazila Awami League Abul Kalam Azad said tested leaders and activists were deprived that's why they protested.

Shafiul Alam said that there was a bit of anarchy after the announcement of the committee but it was nothing significant.

