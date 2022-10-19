Anarchy over Khaliajhuri upazila AL committee announcement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

Anarchy over Khaliajhuri upazila AL committee announcement

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Anarchy over Khaliajhuri upazila AL committee announcement

A section of activists of Khaliajhuri upazila Awami League of Netrakona attacked an event announcing the upazila committee at the triannual council and confined some leaders on Wednesday. 

The council of two other upazilas – Mohanganj and Barhatta – to be held on Thursday and Friday –– were suspended following the attack, Netrakona District Awami League General Secretary and State Minister for Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said. 

A section of the district leaders alleged that the central leaders formed the committee without discussing with them. 

District Awami League President Matiur Rahman inaugurated the council of the Khaliajhuri upazila council at the college ground where Awami League Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel was present as the chief guest. 

At the second part of the council, former chairman Ajith Baran Sarker and Sadekur Rahman were announced as the president and secretary respectively when the disgruntled activists and leaders protested and launched the attacked. 
    
The immediate past general secretary of Khaliajhuri upazila Awami League Abul Kalam Azad said tested leaders and activists were deprived that's why they protested.

Shafiul Alam said that there was a bit of anarchy after the announcement of the committee but it was nothing significant. 
 

Khaliajuri / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

10h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

9h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

9h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

2h | Videos
Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

2h | Videos
What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays