Amin Mohammad Lands Development fined Tk2 lakh for Aedes larvae

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:05 pm

A mobile court of the Dhaka South City Corporation has fined Amin Mohammad Lands Development Limited Tk2 lakh after finding Aedes mosquito larvae in drums, buckets, cooking utensils, and tires in its office at Green Model Town.

Md Ershad Uddin, executive magistrate of Dhaka South City Region-7, imposed the penalty on Badruddoza Khan, in charge of Amin Mohammad Land Developments' Green Model Town office, in ward-71 of Dhaka South.

Earlier on 24 July, Executive Magistrate Md Tauseef Rahman fined Amin Mohammad Lands Development Tk1 lakh after finding Aedes mosquito larvae in the drains of its project area in ward-71 and ward-72.

Apart from that, eight mobile courts on Tuesday operated drives in different areas including Free School Street, Hatirpool, Bhooter Gali, North Mugda, East Rasulpur, Kamrangirchar, Aga Sadek Road, Abdul Hadi Road, Bangladesh Math, Paschim Jurain, Shyampur, Mirhajirbagh Road, Jatrabari, Paschim Nandipara, Bara Battala, and Green Model Town.

Executive Magistrate Taslima Begum conducted drives in 48 houses and establishments in North Mugda area of Ward-6 and levied a fine of Tk10,000 on the two house owners after finding mosquito larvae there.

Executive Magistrate Touhidul Islam conducted drives in 88 establishments and houses in Aga Sadek Road, Abdul Hadi Road and Bangladesh Maath area of Ward-33 and collected Tk10,000 from two house owners for having Aedes larvae.

Executive Magistrate Moushumi Jerin Kanta conducted drives in 60 houses and establishments in Mir Hazir Bagh Road and Jatrabari areas of ward-51, while Executive Magistrate Pankaj Chandra Debnath conducted drives in West Jurain and Shyampur areas of Ward-54. The two courts collected Tk8,000 fine from the owners of three houses where Aedes larvae were found.

Executive Magistrate Manjur Hossain raided 81 houses and establishments in the area adjacent to Prevail School in ward-61 and collected Tk8,000 from the owners of an establishment where Aedes larvae were found.

The mobile courts operated drives in 542 houses and establishments on Tuesday and collected a Tk2.36 lakh fine in nine cases over finding Aedes larvae.

