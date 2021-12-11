Amin Mohammad Group, ADC sign pact to join Dhaka airport 3rd terminal construction

Corporates

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 01:05 pm

Related News

Amin Mohammad Group, ADC sign pact to join Dhaka airport 3rd terminal construction

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Amin Mohammad Group, ADC sign pact to join Dhaka airport 3rd terminal construction

Amin Mohammad Group has signed an agreement with the Aviation Dhaka Consortium (ADC) for constructing a part of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal.

The director of the construction project Qiangju Kang and the managing director of Amin Mohammad Group Ramzanul Haque Nihad has recently signed this agreement, reads a press release. 

Amin Mohammad Foundation Limited Executive Director (Operations) Mohammad Tanvirul Islam and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Amin Mohammad Group Managing Director Ramzanul Haque Nihad said, "Our third terminal is going to be built as per the advanced and modern features. With all of its sophisticated facilities, this airport will be the best in Asia. Amin Mohammad Group is proud to be a partner in this construction work." 
 

Corporates / Amin Mohammad Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

1h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

2h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

2h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

2h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’