Amin Mohammad Group Chairman Enamul Haque no more

MM Enamul Haque, chairman of one of the country's top industrial conglomerates Amin Mohammad Group, has passed away.

The 64-year-old breathed his last at his residence in the capital's Gulshan on Saturday morning, Gazi Ahmed Ullah, the publisher of Daily Shomoyer Alo, which is owned by the group, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

MM Enamul Haque's namaz-e-janaza will be held at Gulshan Society Mosque on Sunday. After that, he will be buried at the Banani graveyard.

MM Enamul Haque was born on 1 December, 1958, in Louhajanj upazila of Munshiganj. He is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.