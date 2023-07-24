Amin Mohammad fined Tk1.39 lakh as mosquito larvae found in project area

Dhaka South City Corporation's mobile court imposed a fine of Tk1.39 lakh on Amin Mohammad Lands Development Ltd on Monday after discovering Aedes mosquito larvae in the drains and cisterns within its project area, along with evidence of unclean unsold plots.

Region-7 Executive Magistrate Tauseef Rahman administered the fine, which was collected from Jamil, the site in-charge of Amin Mohammad's project under ward no. 71 and 72 in Dhaka South.

Furthermore, during the inspection of Amin Mohammad's Green Model Town, the mobile court examined 45 houses and under-construction structures in the same wards, finding mosquito larvae in three under-construction buildings.