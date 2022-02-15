Berger Paints signs deal with Amin Mohammad Construction

Renowned paint manufacturer Berger Paints Bangladesh has entered into an agreement with Amin Mohammad Construction Limited, a subsidiary of reputed industrial company Amin Mohammad Group.

Amin Mohammad Group's Managing Director Md. Ramzanul Haque Nihad on behalf of Amin Mohammad Construction Ltd and Md. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager (Sales & Marketing), on behalf of Berger Paints Bangladesh signed the agreement on 14 February at the corporate office of Amin Mohammad Group in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Under this agreement, Amin Mohammad Construction Limited will use the color of Berger Paints in all types of public and private contract. Berger will also provide color to Amin Mohammad Construction maintaining the highest quality.

At the time of signing the agreement, Ramzanul Haque Nihad said, "We never compromise on quality. All the materials used in our various projects are sourced from the best companies in the country."

"Undoubtedly the color of Berger Paints is standard. That is why we are signing this agreement; we will use high quality paint from Berger in all the projects of Amin Mohammad Construction," he added.

Giving a brief introduction to Berger Bangladesh, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury said, "We have no alternative. We are creating colors through modern and advanced technology for the satisfaction of the customers. So, they are comfortable with the color from us."

He later thanked Amin Mohammad Construction for signing the deal.

Amin Mohammad Foundation Limited Executive Director (Operations) Mohammad Tanvirul Islam, General Manager (Finance & Accounts) Eliyas Amin, Amin Mohammad Construction Limited Head of Business Development Md. Rasheduzzaman, Head of Supply Chain Ahsan Habib, Manager (Commercial) Syed Abdul Aziz John, General Manager (Sales & Marketing) of Berger Paints AKM Sadeque Nawaj, Head (Project Prolinks Experience Zone) Shabbir Ahmad, national sales manager Md. Hasanuzzaman, Head Prolinks (Sales and Marketing) Md. Tariqul Islam, Manager Techno Commercial Abdullah Al Mahmud, Area Manager Mohammad Humayun Kabir were also present at the time of signing the agreement.