Berger Paints signs deal with Amin Mohammad Construction

Corporates

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 12:41 pm

Related News

Berger Paints signs deal with Amin Mohammad Construction

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 12:41 pm
Berger Paints signs deal with Amin Mohammad Construction

Renowned paint manufacturer Berger Paints Bangladesh has entered into an agreement with Amin Mohammad Construction Limited, a subsidiary of reputed industrial company Amin Mohammad Group. 

Amin Mohammad Group's Managing Director Md. Ramzanul Haque Nihad on behalf of Amin Mohammad Construction Ltd and Md. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager (Sales & Marketing), on behalf of Berger Paints Bangladesh signed the agreement on 14 February at the corporate office of Amin Mohammad Group in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Under this agreement, Amin Mohammad Construction Limited will use the color of Berger Paints in all types of public and private contract. Berger will also provide color to Amin Mohammad Construction maintaining the highest quality.

At the time of signing the agreement, Ramzanul Haque Nihad said, "We never compromise on quality. All the materials used in our various projects are sourced from the best companies in the country." 

"Undoubtedly the color of Berger Paints is standard. That is why we are signing this agreement; we will use high quality paint from Berger in all the projects of Amin Mohammad Construction," he added.

Giving a brief introduction to Berger Bangladesh, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury said, "We have no alternative. We are creating colors through modern and advanced technology for the satisfaction of the customers. So, they are comfortable with the color from us." 

He later thanked Amin Mohammad Construction for signing the deal.

Amin Mohammad Foundation Limited Executive Director (Operations) Mohammad Tanvirul Islam, General Manager (Finance & Accounts) Eliyas Amin, Amin Mohammad Construction Limited Head of Business Development Md. Rasheduzzaman, Head of Supply Chain Ahsan Habib, Manager (Commercial) Syed Abdul Aziz John, General Manager (Sales & Marketing) of Berger Paints AKM Sadeque Nawaj, Head (Project Prolinks Experience Zone) Shabbir Ahmad, national sales manager Md. Hasanuzzaman, Head Prolinks (Sales and Marketing) Md. Tariqul Islam, Manager Techno Commercial Abdullah Al Mahmud, Area Manager Mohammad Humayun Kabir were also present at the time of signing the agreement.

Berger Paint Bangladesh / Amin Mohammad Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

2h | Panorama
Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

52m | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

1h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

1h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director