AL seeks public opinion on what should be addressed in election manifesto

The Bangladesh Awami League has decided to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections after taking people's opinions on what issues could be included in the manifesto about different sectors of the country.

The party sought opinions of the people and community leaders regarding the manifesto in a public notice signed by Awami League's Manifesto Drafting Sub-committee Member Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud on Tuesday (4 October).

"The Awami League's manifesto is not just a party manifesto. It is the manifesto of the entire nation. What the people expect from the Awami League in the next parliamentary elections is important," the public notice reads.

The public notice requested everyone to send their opinions to the Awami League President's Office in Dhanmondi via post or email by 20 October.