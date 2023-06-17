Akij Group founder Sheikh Akij Uddin's biography unveiled

A book titled "Sheikh Akij Uddin: Jibon o Somoy", which shed light on various aspects of the life and time of Akij Group's founding chairman, has been unveiled.

Economic Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the book launching ceremony organised at a hotel in the capital on Saturday. Former National Board of Revenue chairman Dr Mohammad Abdul Majid, economist Mamun Rashid, Chairman of the Development Studies Department at Dhaka University Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, and former director of the Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka University Dr Syed Farhat Anwar, among others, were present as discussants at the event.

Dr Mohammad Abdul Majid said, "Sheikh Akij Uddin is one of the entrepreneurs and personalities who are shining in the story of development of industries in Bangladesh. If we are not able to make these people known to the new generation of entrepreneurs, then there will be a big gap."

Mamun Rashid, an economic analyst, said, "There is a dearth of books or case studies on Bangladeshi entrepreneurs. While studying, I saw that most of the big businessmen of the world had family businesses. The main crisis of every bank is defaulters. Many businessmen disappear after taking loans, but Sheikh Akij Uddin was different in this regard."

Dr Mashiur Rahman said, "Sheikh Akij Uddin had no formal education but still he was successful. He showed courage to take new initiatives. One's investment never succeeds if he does not have an idea about the things that will witness an increased demand. Sheikh Akij Uddin understood this well. That is why he was successful."