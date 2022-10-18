First-ever flagship showroom of Akij's homebuilding products launched

The first-ever flagship showroom of all the homebuilding brand products of Akij has been launched at Banani, the prominent region of Dhaka city.

This flagship showroom has an enriched collection of ceramic tiles, boards, doors, sanitary ware, tableware products.

The honorable Managing Director Mr. Sk. Bashir Uddin inaugurated the showroom on Sunday (October 16), reads a press release.

Prominent architects Shamsul Wares, Ehsan Khan, Arkasia President Abu Saeed M Ahmed, Md Foyez Ullah, principal architect, Architecture Firm Volume Zero, Asifur Rahman Bhuiyan, additional chief architect, Department of Architecture, Bangladesh government, Shamsuddin Ahmed, DMD, Akij Group, Mohammod Khourshed Alam, Business Director, Akij Building Materials were present at the ceremony.

Other respective business associates, officials of Akij Group and distinguished architects of the country were also present at the programme.

In the opening ceremony of the evening, the managing director of the company Sk Bashir Uddin said, "The core objective of Akij Selections is to bring all the essential and finest interior and homebuilding products under one roof.

"Now customers will be able to choose from a wide range of best quality tiles, sanitary ware, faucets, boards and doors from this unique emporium."