Akij Ceramics opens two showrooms in Narayanganj

Akij Ceramics, a concern of Akij Group, has opened two showrooms in Narayanganj on Thursday.

Akij Ceramics has inaugurated an exclusive business associate showroom "Mohammodia Enterprise" and a partner retailer showroom "M/s. Safa Ceramic Gallery" on Thursday (1 December), read a media release.

These outlets are located at Chashara, Narayanganj and Golachipa, Narayanganj respectively.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the Director, Sales & Marketing at Akij Ceramics cut the ribbon for inception.

Along with the respective eminent persons from Akij Ceramics and Narayanganj area, the Deputy General Manager, Sales & Marketing from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, Head of Brand, Akij Ceramics, Shahjada Yeasir Arafat Shuvo and proprietors of "Mohammodia Enterprise", Al Mamun Molla and "M/s. Safa Ceramic Gallery", Md. Didar Hossain were also present.

Arranging product display with the tiles of exceptional size variations and recent-most designs, this showroom will provide the customers the level best services, read the PR.

Akij Ceramics has already initiated more than 100 "State of the Art" level own and business associate showrooms all over Bangladesh.

In terms of the numbers of showroom, Akij Ceramics is also the biggest tile manufacturing and distribution company and brand in Bangladesh.