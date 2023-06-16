Akij Insaf Group appoints Anup Kumar Saha as executive director

Akij Insaf Group, one of the largest industrial companies in Bangladesh, has appointed Anup Kumar Saha as an executive director.

He will be responsible for the group's food commodity business, reads a press release.

Anup has held senior positions at several leading companies, including Nabil Group, ACI, Rangs Electronics and Ejab Group.

He is a graduate of Dhaka University and holds an MBA in Marketing from the American International University-Bangladesh. He is also a certified Total Quality Management (TQM) professional and has completed training in milling and baking from the Canadian International Grain Institute.