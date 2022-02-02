Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
02 February, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:51 pm

Related News

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

TBS Report 
02 February, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:51 pm
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

Abu Mohashin Khan, the father-in-law of actor Riaz, has committed suicide on Facebook live. 

He shot himself in the head during a live stream on Facebook Wednesday (2 February) night. 

Dhanmondi police station sub-inspector Shawkat confirmed said two teams of police are on the spot. 

"The officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi police station is also there," he added.

Mohashin lived alone in his house at Dhanmondi road 7 area.

Abu Mohashin came to Facebook live and said, "I am 58 years old. My only son lives in Australia. I live alone at home. Son, daughter, wife, whatever I do for them, no one is really for anyone."

Mohashin said he was a cancer patient and had no business to operate anymore. 

He cited a friend of his named Kamruzzaman Babu and alleged he embezzled Tk23-25 lakh from Mohashin. 

"So far I've lost TK5.2 crore to fraud," said Mohashin. 

Riaz's father-in-law expressed his frustration questioning why people are so dishonest. 

He was seen shooting himself in the head afterwards. 

Top News

Riaz / Actor / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

11h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

12h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

1h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

1h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

2h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb