Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

Abu Mohashin Khan, the father-in-law of actor Riaz, has committed suicide on Facebook live.

He shot himself in the head during a live stream on Facebook Wednesday (2 February) night.

Dhanmondi police station sub-inspector Shawkat confirmed said two teams of police are on the spot.

"The officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi police station is also there," he added.

Mohashin lived alone in his house at Dhanmondi road 7 area.

Abu Mohashin came to Facebook live and said, "I am 58 years old. My only son lives in Australia. I live alone at home. Son, daughter, wife, whatever I do for them, no one is really for anyone."

Mohashin said he was a cancer patient and had no business to operate anymore.

He cited a friend of his named Kamruzzaman Babu and alleged he embezzled Tk23-25 lakh from Mohashin.

"So far I've lost TK5.2 crore to fraud," said Mohashin.

Riaz's father-in-law expressed his frustration questioning why people are so dishonest.

He was seen shooting himself in the head afterwards.