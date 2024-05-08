Body recovered of PM Sheikh Hasina's close friend in Boston

Police recovered the body of expatriate Nasim Parveen, a close friend of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and president of the New England Women's Awami League, from her home in Boston.

On Tuesday (7 April) afternoon local time, the police recovered her body by breaking the door of her home in West Roxbury, a town near Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston's Awami League leader Osman Gani confirmed her death.

She lived alone in her house for a long time.

Osman Gani said the son and daughter of Nasim Parveen live in other cities in Massachusetts state.

"Due to their busy schedules, they met their mother occasionally. The mother was last spoken to on the phone (2 April). After that, despite many attempts, they could not get the mother on the phone. When they suspected it, her son went to the West Roxbury house on Tuesday afternoon, pressed the calling bell and knocked on the door, but when there was no response, her son informed the police,' he said.

"The police came and broke the door recovered the body of Nasim Parveen and sent it to the morgue of the local hospital," he added.

The cause of her death was not known until the writing of this report.

Awami League leader Osman Gani said that Nasim Parveen was a close friend of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Several years ago, the Prime Minister met Nasim Parveen when she came to New York for a United Nations session. Both exchanged hugs and kisses," he added.

Although Nasim Parveen is a close friend of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they met after 30 years.

Nasim Parveen, a Boston expatriate, is the ex-wife of former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

After their divorce, she lived for a long time in West Roxbury, Massachusetts (near Boston) with her son and daughter.

Later, when the children moved to other cities for work, she lived alone in that house.

Nasim Parveen was the president of the New England (Boston) Women's Awami League. Before this, she was the vice president of the local Awami League.

