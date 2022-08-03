AAG Marufa Akhter dismissed over misconduct

Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Marufa Akhter has been relieved of her duties for misconduct.

According to the order of the president, solicitor of the law ministry Runa Nahid Akhter issued a notification in this regard Wednesday (3 August).

"The appointment of Advocate Marufa Akhter given by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs was cancelled and she was relieved from the post of Assistant Attorney General of Bangladesh Supreme Court," the notice read.

The order will be effective immediately, the notification added.

Regarding Marufa's release, Law Minister Anisul Huq told TBS, "Marufa Akhter used the post AAG to meet the wife of the Chief of Army Staff without the authority's permission. This is misconduct, due to which she has been relieved from her post."