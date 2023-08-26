60 injured as BNP, AL clash in Cumilla

Around 60 people were injured as opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and ruling Awami League (AL) activists clashed in Lalmai upazila of Cumilla on Saturday.

The BNP leaders alleged that Awami League activists attacked, vandalised, and fired shots at their pre-announced rally.

However, Awami League denied the allegation and claimed the BNP attacked their peace rally first.

Lalmai police station Officer-in-Charge Hanif Sarkar told TBS, "When the Awami League men brought out a peace procession in the village, the BNP men threw brickbats at them, leading to a chaotic situation in the area.

"There should have been bullet marks if shots were fired, but we did not see any such sign at the spot."

Adviser to the BNP chairperson and former lawmaker Monirul Haque Chowdhury told TBS, "We had a meeting in Belghar North union. The attack was carried out by the followers of Lalmai Upazila Parishad Chairman Kamrul Hasan, the nephew of the current finance minister, and Sadar South Upazila Parishad Chairman Golam Sarwar, the younger brother of the finance minister."

"Jubo Dal leaders Feroz and Monir were shot in the attack. Altogether, 50 BNP leaders and activists were injured," he added.

Denying the allegations, Sadar Dakshin Upazila Parishad Chairman Golam Sarwar said, "BNP men shot at our men while we brought out a procession on the Gayarbhanga-Belghar road. Eight to nine of our activists were injured in the attack."

BNP brings out black-flag procession countrywide

BNP brought out black-flag processions in different areas across the country demanding resignation of the current government, restoration of the caretaker government system, and release of Khaleda Zia.

The BNP and its affiliated organisations on Saturday brought out processions in different areas including Chattogram city, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Gazipur, Cumilla, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, Narayanganj, and Mymensingh.

In a rally organised by the BNP in Chattogram, its Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the USA will cancel the visas of those who will obstruct the upcoming election. Their children will not be allowed to stay or study there. The USA will also seize their properties in that country.

In a rally preceding the black-flag march in Sylhet, BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu said, "The BNP's march is the funeral procession for this government. National leader Begum Khaleda Zia will be released if this government resigns."

He also said, "We will not let the government hold elections like the ones in 2014 and 2018. The current government should resign. We will get back all the victims of enforced disappearance including BNP leader Ilias Ali if a caretaker government is established following the resignation of the current government."

