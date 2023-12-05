Dhaka South official fired over embezzling Tk12.4 lakh holding tax money

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 09:09 pm

He has been arrested and sent to jail

Dhaka South City Corporation logo. Photo: Collected
The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has fired Upal Dey, revenue supervisor of Zone-1, for allegedly misappropriating Tk12,40,000 collected as holding tax.

The decision was announced in an office order signed by DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman on Tuesday (5 December).

Upal was arrested on Monday night after a case was filed with Shahbag police station. 

The court rejected his bail and sent him to jail today.

