Deputy Attorney General Imran sacked: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 02:38 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, who made controversial comments on the Dr Md Yunus issue, has been dismissed, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

He made the statement on Friday (8 September) in response to questions from reporters at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria.

DAG Imran was dismissed under section 4(1) of 'The Bangladesh Law Officers Order, 1972,' according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The order issued in the public interest will come into effect immediately, the notification read.

"His refusal to issue a statement against the global leaders' move seeking the suspension of the trial against Dr Yunus broke the official discipline," said the law minister previously on Tuesday (5 September).

"Him saying that he refuses to issue a statement against the global leaders' move seeking the suspension of the trial against Dr Yunus and commenting that Dr Yunus is being subjected to judicial harassment broke the official discipline," said the law minister previously on Tuesday (5 September).

DAG broke protocol by commenting on Dr Yunus issue without AG's permission: Law minister

Regarding the permission to allow BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment on permanent bail, the minister said, legally Khaleda Zia has no chance to go abroad.

"I don't know why Mirza Fakhrul is fearing of going to jail. But if he has committed a crime, he should go to jail," added the minister responding to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent statement regarding being imprisoned.

The law minister came to his constituency Akhaura by train from Dhaka in the morning. At this time, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Brahmanbaria Md Shahgir Alam, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain and Akhaura Municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa and others.

DAG Imran's nameplate removed from office for refusing to sign statement protesting letter in favour of Dr Yunus

Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan gave a statement recently stating he refused to sign a statement from the Attorney General's Office issued against the statement given by prominent people supporting Dr Md Yunus.

However, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin later said, no such statement was issued. Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmad Bhuiyan said this to please any other party and has any ulterior motive, he had said on 5 September.

There have been multiple statements from global leaders in protest of legal proceedings in labour law cases against Nobel laureate Dr Md Yunus.

On 5 September, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights raised concerns over the continued "intimidation and harassment" of Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus through legal proceedings in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, on 2 September, a total of 50 editors of national dailies in Bangladesh issued a joint statement on, protesting global leaders' call to suspend legal action against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

On 1 September, a total of 171 prominent citizens, intellectuals and professionals in the country issued a joint statement, protesting global leaders' call to suspend legal action against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

On 28 August, more than 170 global leaders, including over 100 Nobel laureates, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying, "We are alarmed that he [Dr Yunus] has recently been targeted by what we believe to be continuous judicial harassment."

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying, "The signatories to the letter would be well advised to counsel Dr Muhammad Yunus to operate within the bounds of law in lieu of making unjustified insinuations about Bangladesh's democratic and electoral processes.".

On 27 August, a total of 34 citizens of the country expressed concern over the incumbent government's behaviour towards Dr Muhammad Yunus and the labour law violation case against him.

