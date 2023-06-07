83 parrots, munias rescued in Chattogram

The Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division has rescued eighty-three parrots and munias in Reazuddin Bazar of Chattogram.

Of the birds, 53 are parrots and 30 are munias, said Chattogram's Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division Wildlife Ranger Muhammad Ismail Hossain.

The caged birds were rescued while raiding the go-down of a four-storied building near the Reazuddin Bazar Nupur market bird lane on Tuesday (7 June), the official said.

On information from the Wildlife Crime Control Unit Dhaka, the operation was conducted with the cooperation of the Kotwali police station.

The rescued birds will be released in a suitable environment as per the instructions of the divisional forest officer.