MV Abdullah: Ship owner hopeful sailors will be rescued before Eid

Bangladesh

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
26 March, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:42 pm

Related News

MV Abdullah: Ship owner hopeful sailors will be rescued before Eid

Negotiations between SR Shipping officials and Somali pirates progressing positively

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
26 March, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:42 pm
MV Abdullah: Ship owner hopeful sailors will be rescued before Eid

As negotiations commenced last week with a call from the pirates, the owner of the hijacked ship MV Abdullah, SR Shipping, a concern of KSRM Group, is hopeful of rescuing the 23 crew members taken hostage by Somali pirates before Eid.

Mizanul Islam, spokesperson and media advisor to KSRM Group, informed The Business Standard that the negotiation between SR Shipping officials and Somali pirates is progressing positively. 

"Though unofficial, the pirates are responding well. They are allowing our crew members to stay in their cabins, participate in regular maintenance activities, and even communicate with their families, which is a positive sign. Overall, the pirates are treating our sailors well as negotiations proceed," Mizanul added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"In anticipation of the communication, we completed all necessary preparations beforehand. Upon receiving their call, we verified and proceeded with negotiations," he said, emphasising their efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis and ensure the safe return of their sailors. 

"We are optimistic about rescuing our sailors unharmed before Eid."

Captain Shakhawat Hossain, general secretary of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association, confirmed that all sailors aboard are safe and in good condition. 

"Although negotiations for such crises take time, with concerted efforts from the ship owner, it is possible to rescue the sailors in the shortest possible time," he added.

Earlier on March 22, the BBC reported that the besieged pirates faced pressure from Somali police and international forces. 

According to the BBC, Nugal regional police commander Mohamed Ali Ahmed stated that the ship was now in the coastal area of Jiifle. He mentioned ongoing operations to isolate the pirates and prevent external assistance, highlighting international forces' presence at sea.

He presented the pirates with two options: surrender to Puntland or face consequences similar to the previous ship, MV Ruen, which was taken over by foreign forces and transported to other countries.

Reports suggesting the pirates armed the ship were unconfirmed by the BBC. 

The Nugal police chief expressed readiness to participate in any operation to save the ship and its crew. However, the ship owner declined military intervention, fearing it could endanger the hostages' lives.

Following the pirates' initial contact on March 20, the ship owner initiated unofficial communication to peacefully resolve the situation. 

MV Abdullah, carrying 23 crew members and 55,000 tons of coal, was hijacked on 12 March, approximately 600 nautical miles off the Indian Ocean coast. 

The ship was later taken to Somali waters and anchored off the coast of Godobjiran area.

Despite the pursuit by EU Maritime Forces and the Indian Navy, the ship owner declined military action to safeguard the sailors' lives.

Top News

MV Abdullah / Bangladesh / rescue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

9h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

6m | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

21m | Videos
First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

1h | Videos
Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

3h | Videos