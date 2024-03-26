MV Abdullah: Ship owner hopeful sailors will be rescued before Eid

As negotiations commenced last week with a call from the pirates, the owner of the hijacked ship MV Abdullah, SR Shipping, a concern of KSRM Group, is hopeful of rescuing the 23 crew members taken hostage by Somali pirates before Eid.

Mizanul Islam, spokesperson and media advisor to KSRM Group, informed The Business Standard that the negotiation between SR Shipping officials and Somali pirates is progressing positively.

"Though unofficial, the pirates are responding well. They are allowing our crew members to stay in their cabins, participate in regular maintenance activities, and even communicate with their families, which is a positive sign. Overall, the pirates are treating our sailors well as negotiations proceed," Mizanul added.

"In anticipation of the communication, we completed all necessary preparations beforehand. Upon receiving their call, we verified and proceeded with negotiations," he said, emphasising their efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis and ensure the safe return of their sailors.

"We are optimistic about rescuing our sailors unharmed before Eid."

Captain Shakhawat Hossain, general secretary of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association, confirmed that all sailors aboard are safe and in good condition.

"Although negotiations for such crises take time, with concerted efforts from the ship owner, it is possible to rescue the sailors in the shortest possible time," he added.

Earlier on March 22, the BBC reported that the besieged pirates faced pressure from Somali police and international forces.

According to the BBC, Nugal regional police commander Mohamed Ali Ahmed stated that the ship was now in the coastal area of Jiifle. He mentioned ongoing operations to isolate the pirates and prevent external assistance, highlighting international forces' presence at sea.

He presented the pirates with two options: surrender to Puntland or face consequences similar to the previous ship, MV Ruen, which was taken over by foreign forces and transported to other countries.

Reports suggesting the pirates armed the ship were unconfirmed by the BBC.

The Nugal police chief expressed readiness to participate in any operation to save the ship and its crew. However, the ship owner declined military intervention, fearing it could endanger the hostages' lives.

Following the pirates' initial contact on March 20, the ship owner initiated unofficial communication to peacefully resolve the situation.

MV Abdullah, carrying 23 crew members and 55,000 tons of coal, was hijacked on 12 March, approximately 600 nautical miles off the Indian Ocean coast.

The ship was later taken to Somali waters and anchored off the coast of Godobjiran area.

Despite the pursuit by EU Maritime Forces and the Indian Navy, the ship owner declined military action to safeguard the sailors' lives.