Women, children bear brunt of climate disasters in southern Bangladesh: IRC report

A new report by the International Rescue Committee paints a grim picture of how climate-induced disasters disproportionately impact women and children in southern Bangladesh.

The report, titled "Multisectoral Need Assessment on Climate Change and Disaster Impact in Southern Bangladesh," reveals alarming trends in gender-based violence, health issues, child labour, and early marriage following natural disasters.

A significant finding is that 66.9% of surveyed women feel unsafe seeking refuge in cyclone shelters due to a lack of privacy and separate facilities.

Lamia, a teenager from Rangabali of Patuakhali, shared her discomfort at the report publication event at a city hotel yesterday, saying, "There is no separate room and privacy for women and girls. Using the toilet or changing clothes is not comfortable there."

Over half of those surveyed reported experiencing health problems like infectious diseases, heatstroke, and respiratory issues. This is attributed to the closure of healthcare facilities and limited access to medicine in disaster zones.

Additionally, the report reveals a lack of healthcare personnel (67%) and disrupted communication systems (63.1%), further hindering access to vital services.

The report identifies poverty and income loss as the main drivers of increased gender-based violence, particularly sexual harassment, in disaster-prone areas. This violence poses long-term physical and mental health risks for women and girls.

Natural disasters expose children to vector-borne diseases and malnutrition, while forcing many to migrate with their families. The report found a concerning rise in child labour (54.4%) and early marriages (38.5%) in the aftermath of disasters.

During a panel discussion at the report launch, participants, including Jago Nari Chief Executive Hosne Ara Hasi, emphasised the need for improved collaboration between the government and NGOs to ensure the rights of disaster-affected communities are protected.

Department of Disaster Management Director General Mijanur Rahman acknowledged the report's findings and highlighted ongoing efforts to improve safety in shelters, including the creation of dedicated spaces for nursing mothers.

He also stressed the importance of building disaster-resilient infrastructure that can serve as multifunctional shelters.

The event was hosted by the International Rescue Committee's Country Director Hasina Rahman.