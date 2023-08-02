59-year-old convicted prisoner of Dinajpur jail dies in hospital

UNB
02 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 01:54 pm

The 59-year-old was taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital early today as his condition worsened

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 59-year-old prisoner of Dinajpur district jail, convicted in a murder case, died early today (2 August).

He had been serving his life sentence since 23 May last year.

The deceased was identified as Sayeed Ali, son of the late Siraj Uddin of Garpinglai village in Phulbari upazila of Dinajpur.

Dinajpur district prison's jailer A.K. Masum said that Sayeed was undergoing treatment at the prison hospital over the last few days after becoming severely ill.

The 59-year-old was taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital early today as his condition worsened. He died at the hospital at 5:30am.

His body was handed over to his relatives after an autopsy at the M Abdur Rahim Medical College morgue in Dinajpur, the jailer added.

 

